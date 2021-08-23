Cameron Grimes Wins Million Dollar Title At WWE NXT TakeOver 36

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes had their third match at the WWE NXT TakeOver 36 event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The bout had the WWE Million Dollar Championship on the line with the stipulation that if Grimes lost then Ted Ted Dibiase would become Knight’s new butler.

This opened the show. It was a fast-paced bout that resulted in Grimes hitting Knight with the double foot stomp. Near the end, the WWE Hall of Famer even got in some shots on Knight.

Grimes had been Knight’s butler in storyline since he lost to Knight for the title at NXT Great American Bash last month. Their first match took place t NXT TakeOver: In Your House this June where Grimes was unsuccessful in challenging for the Million Dollar Championship while battling Knight in a ladder match.

After TakeOver: In Your House, Knight turned against DiBiase and attacked him. Two weeks ago, Knight walked out on Grimes during a tag team match against The Grizzled Young Veterans, which led to DiBiase to come out and try to tell Grimes to get out of being Knight’s butler.

Last week, Knight defeated Andre Chase and following the match, DiBiase challenged Knight to give Grimes another shot at the title, but the only way Knight would agree is if DiBiase agreed to his stipulation.