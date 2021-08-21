Charlotte Flair Showered With “DMD” Chants During Live Interview

Charlotte Flair recently took part in a live taping of Renee Pacquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. When Flair was asked who she’d like to face from other wrestling companies, the crowd showed her with chants of “DMD” for AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker.

Flair reacting to the crowd’s chants can be viewed in the player below:

“The people have spoken. Britt Baker, loud and proud out here,” Renee said.

Charlotte Flair On Taking Time Off From WWE To Attend TripleMania

Flair also spoke about Andrade El Idolo and her father Ric Flair at TripleMania during the interview. Charlotte says that she booked the date off months ago so that she could be in Mexico to support Andrade.

“I actually took off 2.5 months ago from live events and if you know me, I haven’t asked off a live event….actually, I’ve never asked off a live event,” Flair said.

Charlotte continued to say that when her father departed from WWE, she asked him to walk Andrade to the ring at TripleMania.

“With my Dad being gone, I asked him on Wednesday, I was like ‘hey, what are you doing this weekend?’ He’s like ‘nothing honey, why?’ ‘Do you want to go to Mexico?'”

According to Charlotte, Ric was very excited and wanted to have a matching white suit made for the show but there was not enough time.

Charlotte’s comments about TripleMania can be viewed in the player below: