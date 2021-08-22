Charlotte Flair Wins Raw Women’s Title At WWE SummerSlam

Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title in a triple threat match was booked at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

In the match, Flair had a strong showing. She hit an outside dive off the top rope. Nikki looked like she could put it away with a DDT to Ripley, but Ripley rolled to the floor. The finish came down to when Nikki missed a crossbody and Flair locked in the Figure Eight for the win.

Since Ripley beat Asuka to win the title in April at WrestleMania, she has been feuding with Charlotte Flair. Flair’s previous reign lasted just one day after beating Ripley for it at Money in the Bank.

Of course, Nikki A.S.H. became Raw Women’s Champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Charlotte. She won the briefcase in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in July.

The following night, Ripley and Flair faced off in a rematch on Raw, but Charlotte intentionally got herself disqualified. Post-match, Ripley hit Riptide on Charlotte outside of the ring, which allowed Nikki to cash in her briefcase. She hit a top rope crossbody on Charlotte, and pinned her to win the Raw Women’s Championship.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair winning the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.