Charlotte Skips WWE Show For TripleMania, Original Plan For Omega vs. Andrade

AAA’s TripleMania XXIX event took place Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico. One of the top matches saw Kenny Omega retain the Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair was in attendance. He accompanied Andrade to the ring and roughed up Kenny Omega, as seen below.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the original plan was for Andrade to win the match and win the title. AEW reached out to AAA officials and requested they delay the title switch until a further date.

Omega dropped the Impact World Championship to Christian the prior night on AEW Rampage, which was likely a factor in the decision.

Charlotte Flair at TripleMania

Charlotte Flair missed a WWE live event in her hometown to attend TripleMania in Mexico City with Ric Flair and Andrade.

The Queen of WWE was advertised to compete at Saturday night’s live event from Charlotte, North Carolina. She was scheduled to face Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match.

Konnan posted this photo with Ric and Charlotte Flair backstage at TripleMania.