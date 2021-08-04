Chelsea Green Added to NWA EmPowerrr Main Event

Mickie James is leading a charge with the NWA. Their first-ever all-female PPV is happening this month and has already garnered a lot of interest from wrestling fans. James herself has already said she will not be fighting on the card. However, one name that will be there, fighting in the main event, is Chelsea Green.

The announcement was made during a live Instagram stream. The announcement was a complete shock to Chelsea Green who until then had merely commented on social media about how much she wanted to be involved.

It was, in fact, her comments that led to her getting a spot in the NEW Epowerrr Main Event

“I remember a Tweet that I saw from you that said ‘not only do I wanna wrestle on Empowerrr but I want to be in the main event’ and I was like ‘ooh sassy pants OK’. So I wanna do that for you.” Mickie James said to a stunned Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green is on a Career Resurgence in 2021

Ever since her release from WWE, Chelsea Green has been on a resurgence. Making her debut for both ROH and IMPACT before being brought into the NWA main event at Empowerrr. Now, she stands just one match away from a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship.

The Empowerrr Women’s Invitational tournament will be the first in a new annual event. Nine different women, including Chelsea Green, are scheduled to take part. The winner of the tournament will not only take home the trophy and write themselves into the history of a new event but will also gain a chance to take on the Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73.

For Chelsea Green, the chance to win a third singles title of her career will be one motivating factor, but surely behind it all is the drive to prove that she is more than the sum of her experience of the past few years and finish a proposed storyline we never got to see involving her and Mickey James.