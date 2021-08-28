Chelsea Green: AEW Would Benefit From Signing Female Free Agents

Chelsea Green believes there are some top female free agents that would bring a lot to AEW.

WWE has been on a budget cut spree this year and it’s the talent who have taken the brunt of it. Green found herself on the chopping block and has since appeared on Impact Wrestling along with her fiancé, Matt Cardona, who was also released from WWE in 2020.

There have been many other female wrestlers who received pink slips from WWE. During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chelsea Green said AEW would be wise to scoop up some of the top female names.

“There are so many people coming in and out of Impact, the opportunities are really endless there. We could see Ruby [Soho, AKA, Riott]. We could see The IIconics. We could see any of the females being released from WWE come through the Impact doors at any moment, and that’s pretty cool too.

“It would be a travesty if they didn’t [get signed somewhere]; AEW can totally gain from those faces. We all love to watch them. We all know them. We know they’re great workers.”

Ruby Soho has been teasing a return to the ring with a series of vignettes. As for Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, they have announced they’ll be sticking as a team. They’ll be known as IInspiration going forward.