Chelsea Green Talks Crisis of Confidence During WWE Run

Chelsea Green has wasted no time since her WWE release in signing for several different promotions. She is a woman eager to get back to doing what she loved. However, talking during a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette she spoke openly about how she struggled during her WWE stint.

Mental health is something that is not often talked about when it comes to wrestling. However, when you are signed to a company and find yourself obviously surplus to requirements, it takes its toll. Chelsea Green talked with Renee about how she felt as if she had lost the faith of WWE. A thought that she struggled with when being approached by other companies.

Loved having @ImChelseaGreen on! She’s a star, no question. I could’ve talked to this chick for hours. Give us a listen to hear all about her plans, what she wants to do in the podcast space, and what it’s like to watch our men in death matches… ?? https://t.co/qYeqOpb3tP — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 10, 2021

“In WWE, I felt like nobody had faith in me,” Chelsea Green explained. “I knew when I went in that I was hired for a reason, that they had faith in me going in. And then I felt like I lost their faith, and I don’t know where in the two and a half years that happened, or if that’s just something that happens in that company.”

“All of a sudden, I got released and all these companies have come to me and say ‘we trust you, we have faith in you, we love you, what do you want to do?’ And I’m like ‘I’m not ready for that!’ But I am ready, and I have Matt to remind me that I am ready. And I’ve really kind of put pen to paper and tried to figure out ‘what’s this new Chelsea going to be? What’s this new Hot Mess going to be?’ Again, I don’t want to go back to what I was doing before and what was easy.

Chelsea Green Embracing the Opportunity for a Fresh Start

Since leaving WWE, Chelsea Green has signed to appear for ROH, IMPACT and NWA. While a broken wrist prevented her from appearing for ROH, she is determined to not let the injury slow her down. She is rebuilding herself and her career, after having her confidence stripped away.

“I have a fresh start and I want to start over again and build the new version of the Hot Mess. But each company is different, and each company wants something different out of me. So I’m figuring it out as a I go. I’ll never forget going out to wrestle at Slammiversary and having Tommy Dreamer say ‘you already did the work. Now we all just want to go see you out there smiling and happy and we all just want you to be in that ring. So don’t even think about it.’”

“Maria Kanellis at Ring of Honor said the same thing. She’s like ‘you look so stressed. We’re like so happy to have you here. We just want you to go out there and do exactly what you’ve been able to do. Pick up a microphone and talk.’ And I’m like ‘hold up, what? Why is everyone so nice to me?!’”

Chelsea Green effortlessly explains the crisis of confidence that is often easily forgotten given the charismatic nature of the industry.