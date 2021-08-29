Chelsea Green Wins NWA Women’s Invitational Cup

Chelsea Green came out as the winner from the NWA EmPowerrr’s main event last night. The NWA Women’s Invitational Cup featured a gauntlet-style match with ten other competitors where the winner would earn an NWA World Women’s Championship match against Kamille at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. Besides Green, the other competitors of the match included names such as Lady Frost, Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty and Kiera Hogan.

Chelsea Green and Kiera Hogan started the match and then the other competitors entered in two minute intervals. Green won the match after eliminating Tootie Lynn at last by using a ripcord elbow and going for the pinfall with the unprettier, earning herself a Women’s World Championship opportunity at the upcoming 73rd NWA Anniversary event on Sunday, where she will challenge Kamille. After the match, Green hugged Lynn and raised her arm. The other women’s wrestlers came to ringside too and celebrated with each other, congratulating the winner.

NWA 73rd Anniversary Show

Here is the card for the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show, which takes place from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch

NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. James Storm

NWA Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens & Kratos vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille vs. Chelsea Green

Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odison, & Parrow

12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title number one contender: Competitors TBA

The show will be available to stream on Fite.

