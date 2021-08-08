Chelsea Green & WWE In Trademark Dispute Over “Chelsea Green”

Chelsea Green‘s birth name is Chelsea Green. Despite this, both WWE and Chelsea herself have been attempting to trademark the name. Green was released from WWE in April. She is 1 of 52 wrestlers the company has let go in 2021 alone.

Green signed a 3-year deal with the promotion in September 2020. Shortly after, WWE filed to trademark the term “Chelsea Green” for wrestling purposes. On literally the same day that she was released, Green filed to trademark the name as well.

Green took to social media recently to comment on the situation.

I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name… ?

Going to discuss it on tomorrow’s episode of @GreenWEnvyPod — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 8, 2021

Green is not the only person in this situation either. Keith Lee‘s real given birth name is Keith Lee, but he is also in a trademark dispute with WWE over it.

It is not clear if WWE’s attempt to trademark the real names of performers would hold up to legal challenge.

It has been quite the eventful year for Green thus far. Since being released, she has already appeared in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and is set for the NWA Empowerrr PPV at the end fo the year.

Green has a new episode of her “Green With Envy” podcast coming out later tonight as well. It will be released at midnight tonight.