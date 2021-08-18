Chicago’s Mask Mandate Takes Effect Same Day As AEW Rampage

Chicago will be the home of AEW Rampage: The First Dance and fans in attendance may be required to mask up.

State officials have announced that a mask mandate will take effect this Friday. It’s the same day as AEW’s heavily hyped second episode of Rampage. This mandate applies to indoor establishments for everyone two years old and above. The mandate will be enforced regardless of vaccination status.

Here’s what Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH Commissioner, had to say in a statement.

“With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to increase, now is the time to re-institute this measure to prevent further spread and save lives. We continue to track the data closely and are hopeful this will only be temporary and we can bend the COVID curve, as we’ve done in the past.”

Arwady added the following.

“Similar to previous mask mandates, masks can be removed at restaurants, bars and other eating/drinking establishments by patrons when they are actively eating and drinking. Masks can also be removed for certain activities that require their removal, such as beard shaves or facials. Additionally, masks can be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public, if employees are static and maintaining at least six feet from all other individuals (office cubicles, for example).”

As of now, the United Center’s mask policy has stated that “fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask while at the United Center. Masks are recommended for all unvaccinated guests and will be provided for guests upon request.” That policy is now subject to change.

SEScoops.com has reached out to AEW for comment.

The upcoming Rampage show has been highly anticipated due to a likely appearance from CM Punk. Punk hasn’t been seen on a pro wrestling show outside of WWE Backstage since 2014. AEW and even Punk himself have dropped hints about a potential appearance.