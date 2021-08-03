Chris Jericho Comments On Wrestling Daniel Bryan On NXT In 2010

Chris Jericho‘s book “The Complete List of Jericho” is available now and runs down every match Le Champion had in his first 30 years of wrestling. During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jericho spoke about a match he had against Daniel Bryan in 2010 as rumors of Bryan heading to AEW shortly continue.

Jericho and Bryan have faced each other in singles action 3 times. The first took place in 2010 when Jericho was World Heavyweight Champion and Bryan was one of the rookies on the old format of NXT. Jericho spoke to Inside the Ropes about the match.

“I didn’t want to have that match. I just thought, ‘Why is the WWE Champion having a match against some guy that’s just coming in for NXT?’ I remember it was Undertaker that was like, ‘Go out there and show them why you’re the champion.”

The match ended with Jericho winning in just under 6 minutes.

“I don’t think I wrestled Daniel many more times, maybe two or three times, but none of them memorable. That one was the one that was memorable and who would have thought it at the time? But here we are, you know, ten years later and people still talk about it because it was such a monumental match and the first meeting between two guys that, you know, are still doing it pretty much at the top of our games ten years later.”

Jericho and Bryan have only wrestled two other singles matches, with Jericho winning both. The next match came 7 months later at a house show. Then in 2013, Jericho defeated Bryan in a singles match on RAW.