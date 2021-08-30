Chris Jericho Confirmed For Interview On Sept. 1 AEW Dynamite Episode

Chris Jericho will be making an appearance on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho is set to put his in-ring career on the line against MJF on Sept. 5. The match will be featured on the All Out PPV card. If MJF wins, then Jericho can never wrestle for AEW again.

The official Twitter account of AEW revealed that Jim Ross will be doing an in-ring interview with Jericho on the Sept. 1 episode of Dynamite.

THIS WED (9/1) on the 100th episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT from Chicago, @JRsBBQ interviews @IAmJericho ahead of his FINAL FIGHT vs @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV, where if Jericho loses, he'll never wrestle in #AEW again! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ! pic.twitter.com/GZQLCmjuw8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2021

Chris Jericho made the challenge to MJF on the Aug. 25 edition of Dynamite.

“I am proposing one final match. One final fight at All Out on September 5th. And I’ve been thinking about this long and hard, and I’m serious when I say this, if I can’t beat MJF maybe I don’t belong in AEW anymore. It’s inside my head. If I can’t beat MJF maybe I don’t deserve to be ‘Le Champion’ anymore.

“So this is what I propose. If you beat me MJF, I will go to that commentary table full-time on Rampage, hell maybe someday I’ll commentate Dynamite as well because if you beat me I will never wrestle in AEW again.”

MJF responded, accepting Jericho’s challenge but he gave him a stern warning.

“Being able to say that I ended Jericho, now that’s legendary. So you know what, Chris? You want the match? You got it.

“I want you to really consider this, Chris. I want you to really mull this one over. Because you are putting your in-ring career on the line against the same man who has mopped the floor with you not once, not twice, but three times! You sure you want this match, bud? Because if I were you I wouldn’t because I’m better than you and you know it.”