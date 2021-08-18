Chris Jericho Confirms Former NXT Superstars Have Signed AEW Contracts

AEW star Chris Jericho recently confirmed on his Talk is Jericho podcast that two former WWE NXT Superstars have signed deals to stay with All Elite.

2.0, Matt Lee and Jeff Parker have apparently signed deals with AEW and will remain with the promotion going forward.

The tag team were previously known as Ever-Rise in NXT and were released from their WWE contracts in late June as part of the ongoing budget cuts from the company.

Chris Jericho Reveals 2.0 Signing

Interestingly, AEW has not posted the now-iconic graphic confirming that the stars are now contracted to All Elite. Cody Rhodes did mention back in November that there was a tier system for contract in AEW:

“The exclusivity thing is case by case, but we guarantee you x amount of dates. The goal is you don’t want to pay someone agree to appear, Chris Harrington would handle this much better than I am, you don’t want to keep giving them their weekly, their weekly, their weekly, their weekly vs. tier 1-ing them, which is our base contractor agreement. That’s another thing, we’re just talking about Tony, we built a middle card and a lower card. We have tier 1’s, tier 2’s, tier 3’s, tier 4 and tier Jericho.”

It is not clear what tier 2.0 are on, but they are officially signed to the company.