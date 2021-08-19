Chris Jericho Gets Standing Ovation From Crowd After Dynamite (Video)

Chris Jericho competed in a hard-fought match against MJF in the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite. While MJF managed to win this bout, Jericho’s performance was still recognized after the match.

Legends such as Ric Flair took on their Twitter to praise both the stars for their work in the main event match after the show. Flair claimed that Y2J made the business better for everyone.

Jericho also got applauded by the audience in the arena after the bout. As seen in the video below, the fans in the arena gave a standing ovation to the wrestling legend after the show went off air:

After the Jericho vs MJF match pic.twitter.com/33adpClKmz — KYLE ? (@LegitbossKO2) August 19, 2021

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021

Chris Jericho’s storyline with MJF began last year when the former MLW star requested to join Jericho’s Inner Circle stable. The two even formed a tag team for a short while and unsuccessfully challenged for the tag team titles.

However, MJF turned on the former AEW champion during the March 10 Dynamite earlier this year. He formed his own faction called The Pinnacle in the process.

When Jericho demanded a singles match, MJF told him that he would have to go through several opponents. Chris defeated four different opponents over the last few weeks to get the bout on this week’s Dynamite.