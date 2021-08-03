Chris Jericho Praises Haku After Appearance On Dynamite

Last week at Fight for the Fallen, HIKULEO came out for his IWGP United States Championship match against Lance Archer along with his father, Haku. Chris Jericho took to Instagram recently to praise the legend.

“It was great to see #KingHaku….my Sempai & one of my favorite people on Earth…in Charlotte last week!! From 1993-1995, I travelled the world with #Tonga and we had many amazing adventures together….some of them were even sober!!” Jericho wrote.

“Whether it was taking on the entire security team in the #MexicoCity Airport, drinking coconut rum right from a coconut (that Tonga scaled a tree to grab) or doing Mezcal fueled aerobics in a gym surrounded by futbol moms at 7am, we always had a blast! He’s also such a kind hearted & gracious man…you don’t hear that much, but it’s true. And of course he’s tough as f**k!! Malo e lelei Tonga!!”

Chris Jericho’s Haku Stories

During an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s podcast earlier this year, Jericho told the story of him and Haku getting in a brawl at an airport. Jericho was being surrounded by security agents when Haku sprung to the rescue.

“He threw guys out of the way to get over to me. They were starting to get like, it was a fight and dude was like Old Western back to back, kind of pushing guys and throwing guys around. I remember he had a guy like Darth Vader, he just picked the guy up by his collars and had him in the air, and then out came the guns.”