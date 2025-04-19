Jacob Fatu Wins WWE U.S. Title, Haku Appears At WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu has captured his first taste of WWE championship gold by winning the United States Title at WrestleMania 41. In the fourth match of Night One, Fatu won the gold from LA Knight.

You can check some highlights of the match below:

Fatu’s victory marks the end of Knight’s second reign as champion, a reign that had lasted for 43 days. Despite holding the gold for this long, this was Knight’s second title defense since winning the championship in March 2025.

After the match, Haku appeared at ringside to celebrate the win of the new champion. Haku, known as Meng in WCW, is considered by many to be the most legitimately tough man in the history of professional wrestling.

Since arriving in 2024, many have been waiting for Fatu to capture WWE Championship gold. Now, Fatu has gold around his waist, proving that the Samoan Werewolf is undeniable in the ring.