CM Punk: Betting Odds Released for First AEW Opponent

The rumors surrounding CM Punk and his impending debut for AEW have been ramping up over the past few weeks.

Several AEW stars alluded to the former WWE Superstar on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Darby Allin essentially calling out the man who was known as the ‘Best In The World.’

Although Allin has since denied that his promo was aimed at CM Punk, the straight edge Superstar will be making his debut at an upcoming event, likely AEW Rampage in Chicago on August 13.

CM Punk Betting Odds

Bet Online recently released the following list of odds for Punk’s first AEW opponent, with Daniel Bryan and Darby Allin looking like the two most likely candidates:

Daniel Bryan: +200

Darby Allin: +200

Christian Cage: +300

Orange Cassidy: +500

Cody Rhodes: +700

Chris Jericho: +700

Matt Hardy: +700

Jungle Boy: +900

Sting: +1000

Although Punk vs Daniel Bryan would be a big match for AEW, it is unlikely that his first match in the company would be against the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Darby Allin seems to be the safe bet for Punk as a first match when he finally debuts in All Elite. It’s unlikely that he will wrestle on the Rampage show itself on August 13, but he may well set up an ALL OUT match against the former TNT Champion for September 5.

