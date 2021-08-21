CM Punk Compares AEW Debut To MITB Title Win: “This One Did Not Feel Like A Job”

The storyline leading up to his WWE title win at the Money In The Bank event in 2011 was a highlight of CM Punk‘s career with the wrestling promotion.

The former WWE champion was asked to compare his Money In The Bank moment to his pro wrestling return last night on Rampage during the post-show media scrum.

Replying to the question, Punk claimed that the AEW moment felt more organic. According to him, everything he did prior to it felt like a fight while his appearance on Rampage ‘did not feel like a job’:

“This felt more organic. Everything I ever did prior to being here felt like a fight, and it kinda squeezed the life out of some stuff. This was a joyful moment that was just—it didn’t need to get overproduced,

It didn’t need everybody’s input, it needed a few select people’s input and just an understanding that it’s pro wrestling, you know? You don’t need to slick it up and lacquer it, shine it up too much, it needed to be real.” said CM Punk, “So, to compare the two moments, this one did not feel like a job.”

During the talk, the former WWE star also revealed that he had been talking to AEW officials and Tony Khan for almost 18 months prior to joining the promotion.

Punk explained why he didn’t sign with the company immediately and why it took him so long to make the decision. You can check out his comments on the matter here.