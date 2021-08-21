CM Punk Confirmed For First Dynamite Appearance This Wednesday

CM Punk confirmed in the post-media scrum after his big return on AEW Rampage last night that he has signed a full-time contract with the company.

As a testament to his commitment to the promotion, the former WWE star has already been announced for his first Dynamite appearance.

AEW confirmed on Twitter that Punk will be appearing on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee:

CM Punk retired from active competition after walking out of WWE in 2014. Rumors about his return had been heard from time to time since then but none of them led anywhere.

It was then reported last month that the Straight Edge star has finally agreed to make his return for All Elite Wrestling and he will be making his comeback very soon.

The wrestling world had been buzzing with anticipation since then and things exploded when Punk finally made his first wrestling appearance in 7 years at last night’s Rampage from Chicago.

The former WWE star has been a trending topic on all social platforms since his appearance. His return to pro wrestling seems to be the only topic of discussion among wrestling fans.

Punk has already confirmed his debut match for Dynamite by challenging Darby Allin during his promo on the show. Now it would be interesting to see if we get a confrontation between the two this Wednesday night.