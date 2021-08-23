CM Punk Had Initials Printed On His Shoes & Fan Theories Are Running Wild

CM Punk‘s appearance on AEW The First Dance on Friday night was quite possibly the biggest moment in the young promotion’s history. According to comments Punk made to ESPN today, it was the greatest moment of his career. Emily Pratt of FanByte recently noted that Punk had two sets of initials printed on his shoes during the show. Fan theories as to what the initials could stand for are running wild.

One set of initials Punk had printed on his shoes are “A.C.” With rumors of Adam Cole signing with AEW rampant after his loss to Kyle O’Reilly at Takeover 36, some believe he is the “A.C” referenced on Punk’s shoes.

“AC” written on CM Punk’s sneaker for his AEW debut (Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

The other set of initials Punk had printed on his shoes was “C.F”. Some have suggested the initials could stand for Charlotte Flair, but other suggestions have been presented as well:

CE not F. He is bringing in Chuck E Smoothe — TeaKaGee (@TeaKaGee) August 22, 2021



If the AC sharpied on CM Punk's shoes on Friday mean what immediately popped into my brain when I noticed them, we're in for a wild fall, y'all.



(I think they mean "Adam Cole," fwiw.) https://t.co/9kH4XMYwu9 — colette arrand (@colettearrand) August 22, 2021

Don't mind us, we're just trying to figure out what the letters on CM Punk's shoes mean.https://t.co/plsQv7F7Bc pic.twitter.com/cUid2O8a8R — Fanbyte (@FanbyteMedia) August 22, 2021

Of course, the initials could have nothing at all to do with wrestling as well.

CM Punk’s long-awaited return to pro-wrestling continues this Wednesday night. On Rampage, it was confirmed that Punk will be on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Punk did his MMA training in the city with Duke Roufus. Milwaukee is about a 90-minute drive from Chicago.