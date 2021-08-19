CM Punk: Updated Betting Odds For First AEW Opponent

CM Punk is being heavily touted for a debut on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Both the company and the straight edge star have been teasing his signing over the past couple of weeks, and now it looks as though he is finally coming back to the squared circle.

The betting odds for CM Punk’s first opponent in AEW have been updated by BetOnline. So here is how they stand currently:

Darby Allin 1/2

Byan Danielson/Daniel Bryan 11/4

Christian Cage 15/4

Orange Cassidy 6/1

Matt Hardy 7/1

Chris Jericho 8/1

Cody Rhodes 8/1

Jungle Boy 9/1

Sting 10/1

It is not surprising that Darby Allin is odds-on favourite to face CM Punk in his debut match for the company. Allin has been teasing a showdown with the ‘Best In The World’ this Friday and this week’s Rampage may be the start of the feud between the two straight edge stars.

CM Punk Betting Odds

BetOnline has also confirmed the following odds for two of the confirmed matches on the ALL OUT PPV card:

AEW Championship Match – Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage

Kenny Omega -375 (4/15)

Christian Cage +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo vs Pac

Andrade El Idolo -180 (5/9)

Pac +140 (7/5)

Who do you think CM Punk is facing first in AEW? Let us know in the comments.