Cody Rhodes On If Deathmatches Have A Place On Cable TV

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently took part in a media conference call where he discussed a number of things including the recent controversy over the match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage.

Domino’s Pizza threatened to pull their advertisement from AEW programming over a spot in the bout. This started the debate on whether or not death matches should be a part of mainstream wrestling.

When asked this question, Cody Rhodes mentioned that the advertisement for the bout was very clear about being an extreme match. He then claimed that such bouts do have a place in cable TV programming:

“And I think the answer to your question about does it have a place in television, well, we were the number one show on cable. And that is a huge honor, three weeks in a row. That’s a huge honor and responsibility to our fanbase,

During the Olympics we were the number one show on cable!” said Cody Rhodes, “So yes, I think it does have a place. I don’t think it is something you will see often. That’s just my opinion, as asked for.”

The former TNT champion later reiterated his comments about how we are not gonna see this type of matches very often but they do have a place.

Apart from this, Cody Rhodes also discussed things such as keeping the momentum of AEW going from week to week and show to show and more.