Darby Allin Teases Match With Sting Against Ric Flair & Andrade

Sting will wrestle on TNT tonight for the first time in over 20 years. He’ll team with Darby Allin to take on the newly signed team of 2.0. During a recent interview with Metro UK, however, Allin was asked about a possible dream match pitting him and Sting against Andrade and Ric Flair.

“Yeah, that’d be fun! Anything is possible, I feel,” Allin said about the possible dream match. “You’ve just gotta be patient and see what goes down, and where the wind takes you.”

Flair accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring for his match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania. Not only that, Flair got physically involved in the match. He delivered chops to both Omega and Konnan. Flair and Andrade also gave Omega and Konnan figure four leglocks simultaneously.

Despite being 72 years old, Flair has said recently that he will “never retire.”

Darby Allin On His Relationship With Sting

Allin also spoke about his relationship with Sting during the interview. The former TNT Champion noted that they spend a lot of time together backstage and have quite a bit in common.

“He’s the guy I really hang out with backstage,” Allin said of Sting. “His dressing room, he’s got his own little private dressing room and he says it’s mine.”

“So, it’s just me and him chilling and talking about a bunch of stuff. He’s cool, we’ve got a lot more common than people think – goes beyond the face paint!”

Sting Returns To In-Ring Action On TNT

Sting was quoted in an AEW press release regarding his return to in-ring action on TNT tonight.

“My relationship with TNT goes back more than 25 years, so having the opportunity to wrestle on the network that housed some of my most important moments is pretty surreal,” said Sting. “The return of crowds has already been electric enough over the past month and a half, but there’s going to be an extra surge of adrenaline in Houston knowing that we’re live on TNT on Wednesday night.”