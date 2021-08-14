Details On Who Is Producing John Cena & Roman Reigns’ Feud

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown began with a heated back and forth promo segment between John Cena and WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Cena and Reigns exchanged words ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2021 match for the Universal Title, the match that will most likely headline the show inside of Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 21st.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns

According to a new report from Fightful Select, we now know who produced the segment between the two main event Superstars on this week’s episode of the show.

Former WWE Superstar Jamie Noble produced the opening segment, or according to Fightful he was “at least listed as such.”

It was also noted that Paul Heyman has “also had heavy influence over Reigns’ stories” over the past few months and that Roman and Cena both have significantly more creative freedom over their segments than most within the company.

The actual promo segment had a lot of elements of the original feud between Cena and Reigns, except that on this occasion Reigns is no longer portraying the all-conquering babyface.

It has not been confirmed if Jamie Noble will be producing the actual match between John Cena and Roman Reigns, however he does appear to have a big hand in the structure of the segments between the two going forward.