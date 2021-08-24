Dr Britt Baker Discusses The Possibility of AJ Lee Signing with AEW

Dr Britt Baker is currently leading the AEW women’s division. While she is cutting a steady path through everybody on the women’s roster as well as calling other her Forbidden Door opponents, there is one other name she would love to get in the ring with.

Speaking during a recent live panel appearance at Planet Comicon this weekend, Dr Britt Baker discussed the return of CM Punk.

She also addressed the possibility of his wife, AJ Lee ever coming out of retirement to wrestle in AEW. With the good doctor admitting she was a big fan of AJ Lee during her time with WWE.

“I was a big AJ Lee fan. One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finished the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool.”

Dr Britt Baker went on to say that while she would love to get in the ring with AJ, it would be an even more special moment for the fans and giving them another special moment that would resonate with them.

“I would love to see her back in the ring. I would love to see her in the ring with me.” – Dr Britt Baker D.M.D.

Dr Britt Baker Agrees AJ Lee Was a Trailblazer for Women’s Wrestling

There can be no denying that AJ Lee is a formative figure in the world of women’s wrestling. She spent her entire career with WWE and build a name and a brand for herself and helped push women’s wrestling to the next level. Even Dr Britt Baker couldn’t deny that AJ Lee was an influential superstar.,

However, at this point in time, there has been no talk of AJ Lee getting back into the ring. Her memoir attributed her retirement being driven by injuries to her spine. However, if she does want to get back into the ring, it would seem there is a spot for her in AEW. Dr Britt Baker even has a match in mind that she would love to work should the chance arise.

“I could think of a mixed tag that I would like to see. One involving her, him (CM Punk), me and … somebody else.”

Of course, that was another in a recent run of not-so-subtle hints involving Dr Britt Baker’s real-life partner Adam Cole, whose WWE future is currently unclear.