Dr Britt Baker Reveals which AEW star she nudged Tony Khan to sign

AEW Women’s Champion Dr Britt Baker recently spoke to Vince Morales of Milwaukee Record. Baker discussed several topics during the interview, including one of the recently re-signed AEW talents, Jamie Hayter.

“Yeah, so when I wrestled her in England, right away we just clicked and I thought she was a fantastic wrestler” Dr Britt Baker began, discussing the former Rev Pro Women’s Champion Hayter. “She has a really cool, edgy personality. We’re kind of similar too in our dry, sarcastic humor and we just really clicked.”

Dr Britt Baker on Jamie Hayter

“We really got along” Baker continued. “They were using her pretty frequently for a while for AEW, but then with the pandemic, the travel ban, of course, everything kind of was at a standstill. But then when stuff is opening up again, you know, I was kinda nudging Kenny and Tony like ‘Hey, remember Jamie Hayter? Remember Jamie Hayter?’”

“Because she’s such a fantastic talent and everybody here—literally every single person in AEW—agrees that she’s fantastic and we need her here,” the AEW Women’s Champion concluded.

Jamie Hayter is scheduled to face Red Velvet on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Dr Britt Baker D.M.D and Rebel not Reba in her corner.

Baker has not yet been confirmed for a match at the AEW All Out PPV event on September 5th, although there is a very good chance she will be defending her title at the show.

The Casino Battle Royale has been confirmed, with the #1 contendership to Baker’s title on the line. Ruby Soho is being rumored for an appearance during the match, likely in the wildcard slot.