Drew McIntyre Responds To Mick Foley’s Criticism Of Chair Spot

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has given his response to concerns from Mick Foley.

On the July 19 edition of Monday Night Raw, McIntyre had enough of Jinder Mahal’s cronies, Shanky and Veer. McIntyre stormed the ring with a chair and while Mahal and Veer escaped, Shanky was left alone. McIntyre nailed Shanky with a ton of chair shots to the point where Foley took to his Twitter account to criticize the angle.

Foley expressed his belief that the angle should’ve been saved for a massive feud. Wrestling Inc spoke to McIntyre, who discussed Foley’s issue with the angle.

“I would never gloss over those comments, especially from somebody like Mick. He has helped me dramatically in my career and is someone I have so much respect for, but everyone’s gonna have different opinions, and his was it should be saved for a huge story. To me, this is a huge story. Anything I do, I want to be the biggest story, and if that’s the reasoning behind it, that’s his opinion, and I respect that, but I’m going to do whatever I can to make people look over here and say, ‘Wow, look at what Drew’s doing over here’ and then expect them to take the physicality to that level.

“You screw Drew McIntyre over the one thing he cares about more than anything else, the one thing he’s worked for his entire life, the one thing he held in front of nobody, the thing he wants back, the WWE Title, and Jinder and his guys took that away from him. So imagine what Drew McIntyre’s going to do. He’s going to take the physicality to a level never been seen before, including 34 chair shots.”

McIntyre will go one-on-one with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam this Saturday night (Aug. 21). Shanky and Veer are banned from ringside. The action will be held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.