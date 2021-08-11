Ember Moon Comments On Being Pulled From NXT: “I Am Angry And Gutted”

Ember Moon was expected to compete in a one-on-one match on this week’s episode of NXT but she was deemed unfit by the doctors and pulled from the show.

The former women’s champion took on her Twitter recently to comment on this development. She claimed that this has been an extremely rough month for her and she is angry with the situation:

“@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month,” wrote Ember Moon, “I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I’m sorry!,”

The former Raw star has not wrestled since the July 13 episode of the Black and Yellow brand. She competed against Dakota Kai on the show and lost the bout.

Moon was expected to face Sarray on this week’s episode of the show but WWE announced in the evening that “Moon was declared unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff earlier today.”

The announcement did not provide any further details on the reason behind this decision. The NXT star herself did not reveal the reason for her troubles either so it’s hard to say when we might see her returning to the ring.