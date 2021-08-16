Ember Moon Update: “I Am Not Injured”

NXT star Ember Moon says she is not injured, despite a report that was circulating online last week.

Moon was scheduled to face Sarray on last week’s episode of NXT. Prior to bell time, however, WWE sent out a notice that she would be replaced by Dakota Kai in the match.

News site PWInsider ran a report that Ember Moon was dealing with an injury, but she’s setting the record straight. She tweeted on Monday:

Just want to clarify that I am not injured. — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) August 16, 2021

The last time Moon wrestled was on the July 13th episode of NXT. She was defeated by Dakota Kai on that show.

Moon commented on having to be pulled from the match, revealing that she’s been dealing with an “extremely rough month.” She was “angry and gutted” to miss last week’s NXT, but hopes to be back soon.

.@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I'm sorry! https://t.co/ZcX0hPqII2 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) August 10, 2021

Last fall, Moon was interviewed by Daily DDT and spoke about returning to NXT.

“I was like, ‘Man, I’m really digging this NXT vibe right now.’ Raw and SmackDown are doing great, but I’m sitting here thinking, ‘I don’t know if I fit in there anymore.’ I didn’t know if Ember Moon still belonged on Raw and SmackDown. I was looking at NXT and all my friends from the indies were there killing it. Not that any of the other girls weren’t, I’m just saying that when you’ve traveled the road for a hot dog and a handshake, you have a different friendship and admiration for those people than you do with coworkers.”