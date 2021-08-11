Finn Balor On Potential Of A Third NXT Run Down The Line

Finn Balor recently returned to the main roster after completing his second NXT run. Though the former champion is hoping to return to the brand for another run somewhere down the line.

The former NJPW star recently had an interview with WWE Die Woche where he talked about a number of things. He also explained how important NXT is for him.

Balor first explained how he used to think Japan was his home before encountering NXT. He then claimed that his NXT runs have been the most beautiful periods of his career and he hopes to have a third run there:

“The two times in NXT, for different reasons, have been two of the most beautiful periods in my career. Personally and professionally. I feel like I’ve grown so much in NXT and I feel part of the team. I bond with the guys that are there.

Not only the guys in the ring but the staff behind the scenes, the producers, the trainers.” said Finn Balor, “Something that I really feel attached to and feel passionate about. I’ve had two runs there and hopefully, in the future, there will be a third.”

The former NXT champion made his return to the Black and Yellow brand in October 2019. He went on to have his second reign with the NXT title during his run.

Finn Balor made his return to the main roster during the July 16 episode of SmackDown last month. He is expected to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.