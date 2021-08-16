First Post-All Out Dynamite in Cincinnati ‘Closing In On Sellout’

All-Elite Wrestling Dynamite at Fifth-Third Arena in Cincinnati has sold around 8,000 tickets three weeks prior to the Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021 event, according to a staff member at UC’s ticket office this morning. The arena’s capacity for the show will be near 10,000

It will be AEW‘s first TV after the All Out PPV on Sept. 5 and its first show in Cincinnati. The show will be a homecoming for Jon Moxley and Karl “Machine Gun” Anderson. Moxley is from Cincinnati while Anderson grew up in Northern Kentucky.

AEW has 3,756 ticket for Dynamite in Houston on Wednesday, according to WrestleTix. Friday’s “The First Dance” Rampage show at the United Center in Chicago is sold out as is the Sept. 5 All Out PPV at NOW Arena. According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 5,000 tickets (around 50 percent capacity) remain for both Rampage and Dynamite shows prior to the PPV at the same venue.

Moxley and Anderson grew up in the area and trained in Cincinnati. Moxley trained under Cody Hawk and Les Thatcher at former WCW and WWE developmental territory Heartland Wrestling Association in Cincinnati. Anderson trained with Thatcher at the HWA and later with Roger Ruffen at Cincinnati’s Northern Wrestling Federation’s BoneKrushers wrestling school before moving to the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo in Los Angeles in the mid-2000s.

AEW tried to book the Heritage Center (Cincinnati’s former US Bank Arena) early in its touring days, but the venue has an exclusivity agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The arena, which is located on the UC campus, will have capacity of around 10,000 according to the university. The UC ticket office told SEScoops.com it expects the event to be sold out. This will be the first major wrestling show at the arena since it underwent renovations in 2018. AEW will tape the Friday, Sept. 10 episode of Rampage the same night.