Goldberg On How Long He Wants To Continue Working In His Current Role

At 54 years of age, it’s safe to say that Goldberg has more wrestling years behind him than in front. Though he is willing to continue his current role for as long as he can.

The former WCW star recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he talked about things such as his early career, returning to pro wrestling and more.

During the interview, he also talked about the effect his age has on his performance. While Goldberg claimed that he will still be him regardless of what age he is, he did admit that it has become harder for him to continue physically:

“Whether I’m 25, 35, or 105, I’m still Goldberg,” he says. “My mentality allows me to still get in the ring and entertain the people to an extent that I don’t tarnish anything or everything that I’ve done.

Those are considerations you need to make when you come back. I don’t need to come back, I don’t have to. I’m here because I want to be here. Mentally, I know I can do it. Physically, it’s a little harder. But given enough time, I still can do it.”

‘The Payoff Is Not Mandatory’

Though talking about his future, Goldberg claimed that he is willing to take the opportunities presented to him as long as he thinks that he can still provide something as the character:

“As long as I can still provide something as this character, I’m willing to take these opportunities, because these chances pale in comparison to the payoff, the payoff is not monetary or glory-driven. It’s a chance to provide moments with my family that are few and far between in this world.”

Goldberg is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship at the SummerSlam PPV this Saturday. You can check out an updated match card here.