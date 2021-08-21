Goldberg On If He Is Proud of His Recent WWE Performances “Hell No”

When it comes to dominance in professional wrestling, it is hard to think much beyond Goldberg. In his prime he was untouchable. His streak ran for 173 matches. His opponents rarely survived more than a few minutes in the ring with him.

Alas, age catches up with even the most lionhearted souls. Now, at aged 54, Goldberg realizes he is getting towards the end. However, a warrior’s spirit never dies. Talking in a recent interview with AP news, he spoke openly and candidly about his performances in the ring over recent years.

Referencing the way people have reacted to John Cena’s return and the comments that he still has that same ability hit home for Goldberg.

“I guess Roman made mention of Cena coming back and being the same guy,” he said. “Well, that’s what people pay for. That’s why they bring him back because he’s the same guy. Yeah, you have to evolve a little bit.”

“But people want to see me go out and smash dudes. That’s what made me who I am.” – Goldberg

Goldberg Understands the Expectations He Built for Himself in the Ring

There are quite some years between Goldberg and John Cena. Age is a fickle mistress and the former WWE champion knows isn’t the same man he was back then. However, he accepts he needs to do better. For himself, and for the fans.

“I’m not proud of anything I’ve done over the past number of years,” he said. “Have I done enough to get by? Yeah. But am I proud of my performances? Hell no. No. 1, I’ve got to win. No. 2, I’ve got to provide a little bit more entertainment, more power moves and just be more like Goldberg. That’s what you’re going to see on Saturday.”

While many wrestling fans may clamor they want more from a match, they need to understand that Goldberg is not your average wrestler. His gimmick, his character is defined by what he does in the ring. He hits big moves, and he tears guys apart.

It sounds as if Goldberg is more than fired up for his match this weekend at Summerslam. Whether he wins the title or not, it will be about leaving behind a memory that he can look back on without regret.