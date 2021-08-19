Goldberg Reveals How Many Matches He Has Left In His Current WWE Contract

Goldberg appeared on the latest episode of the Bump to talk about his upcoming SummerSlam match against the WWE champion Bobby Lashley among other things.

During the talk, the former champion was questioned about the other world title match on the show between the Universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

The wrestling veteran was asked if he is team Cena or team Roman going into the PPV. Replying to it, Goldberg claimed that he is neither because he hasn’t faced either Cena or Reigns in his career so far:

“I’m team neither one of them, neither one has stared across the ring and seen me as an opponent, so I look at both of them the same. They’re just future victims.

I am a great fan of both of them for what they have done individually. I’d love a piece of Roman Reigns, and I think maybe even more so, I’d love to get my hands around Cena’s throat. But that’s wishful thinking.”

Goldberg Reveals Detail Of Current Contract

Goldberg then mentioned how his focus is on Bobby Lashley for now before revealing that he only has two more matches left in his deal with the promotion:

“We’ll see. Let me take care of Bobby Lashley first and hey, I only got one more match, or two more matches on my deal here. So we’ll see what happens.”

While WWE could always negotiate a new contract with Goldberg, the expiration of his current deal can open other possibilities for the former WCW champion in the current competitive environment.

Do you think the 54-year-old will explore other options when his current contract expires or will he seek a new deal with his current employers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.