Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

WWE had teased it happening and so it did, the confirmation of Goldberg challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at SummerSlam was made official during Monday’s episode of Raw.

It happened after the opening segment where Goldberg sent a warning to Lashley. MVP had started talking trash to Goldberg’s son at ringside and the WWE Hall of Famer speared MVP. Later in the show, Lashley accepted the challenge and told Goldberg to bring his son so he could watch his father get annihilated.

Back on the July 19th episode of Raw, Goldberg confronted Lashley, who had just beaten Keith Lee in a singles match. Goldberg came out to a mixed reaction and told Lashley that he was next. Lashley wanted to fight right then, but MVP held him back. MVP later stated that the disrespect from Goldberg wouldn’t dignify a response from them.

There had been speculation that Lashley could end up defending the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but Lesnar has yet to come to terms with WWE regarding a return.

WWE holds the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium which will air on Peacock. This is the top match on the card from Raw.