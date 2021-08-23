Heyman Says No One Could Fill His Shoes As Special Counsel For Reigns

Paul Heyman believes no one else could fill his shoes as the special counsel to Roman Reigns.

Reigns has seen a bit of a resurgence in his career. While he wasn’t likely to lose his top spot within WWE, many agreed he needed a fresh coat of paint. That’s exactly what Reigns has been able to receive thanks to the “Tribal Chief” character. Heyman has served as his manager, or “special counsel” as WWE calls him.

During a chat with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Heyman said he thinks he’s the perfect person for Reigns to be alongside with.

“This, I can do, and I dare say I do it better than anybody else. I have redefined the medium from manager to advocate to special counsel. That may be me drinking my own kool-aid, but it tastes good at the moment. I’m challenged every day to be even better. If my promo tomorrow is not better than my promo today and my promo two days from now isn’t better than my promo tomorrow, I’m not progressing, I’m not getting better, throw me out the door and get rid of me. It’s time for me to go. The whole point is to be better tomorrow. Someone else wants this gig. A lot of people want this gig. If you don’t want this gig, you are out of your mind because this is the gig to have. I have to defend it.”

WWE has an interesting angle on its hands involving Reigns and Heyman. Brock Lesnar made his surprise return at SummerSlam after Reigns defeated John Cena. Heyman had a nervous breakdown as he had served as Lesnar’s advocate before aligning himself with Reigns.