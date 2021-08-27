Impact Results (8/26): Christian Cage Returns, The Good Brothers vs Swann & Mack

Impact Wrestling on 8/26 featured the Good Brothers vs Willie Mack & Rich Swann in the main event, Mickie James was there to promote NWA Empowerrr this weekend, and Christian Cage returned to the Impact Zone.

Impact Wrestling 8/26 Quick Results:

Chris Sabin defeated Sami Callihan Chris Bey defeated David Finlay The Influence (Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, & Kaleb with a K) defeated Taylor Wilde Willie Mack & Rich Swann defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Chris Sabin Beats Sami Callihan

The opener this week saw two of the promotion’s top-ranked singles wrestlers and former world champions go one-on-one as Chris Sabin faced Sami Callihan. Sabin somehow found the strength to kick out after Callihan hit him with a curb stomp and piledriver. Shortly after, Callihan just barely got his shoulder up on a pin attempt. He probably shouldn’t have taken a moment to confirm with the referee that it was only a 2-count, however, as Sabin quickly hit his Cradle Shock finish for the win after.

After the match, Moose attacked and was about to inflict more damage on Callihan when Eddie Edwards made the save.

Deonna Purrazzo, Melina, & Mickie James Build To NWA Empowerrr

The Knockouts title will be on the line this weekend from St. Louis. Deonna Purrazzo will face Melina on the NWA Empowerrr show Saturday night. The Virtuosa and Mickie James came face to face this week, with James warning the champion not to underestimate Melina. She reminded Purrazzo that she will not have Drama King Matt’s help at Empowerrr like she did at Emergence. Purrazzo attacked James but Melina and Trey Miguel came out for the save.

Chris Bey Defeats David Finlay

Fair and SQUARE !

Square just like @THEdavidfinlay !



Score 1 for the Bullet Club ?? #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/xra04VIhxe — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) August 27, 2021

David Finlay was likely wanting some revenge against Bullet Club here after dropping his match against Jay White at NJPW Resurgence recently. After a competitive and action-filled match, Bey rolled up Finlay and gained leverage by putting his feet on the ropes for the win.

Christian Cage Returns To The Impact Zone

Christian Cage returned to the Impact Zone this week. His next challenger for the title will be Ace Austin at Victory Road but Christian sounded quite confident that the former X-Division Champion doesn’t represent a significant threat to his title. Tommy Dreamer then came out and let Christian know that he wants to face him down the line but plans on earning his opportunity first. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton then came out and a melee ensued between the 4 men.

Later in the show, Scott D’Amore announced that next week Ace Austin will face Tommy Dreamer in singles action. If Dreamer wins, he’ll be added to the match at Victory Road.

Eric Young Blames Rhino For Loss At Emergence

.@TheEricYoung has identified weakness in @Rhyno313 and plans to cleanse him in the holy waters of change. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/BbkbjawP1W — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021

Rhino took the pin at Emergence, costing his Violent By Design faction a chance to regain the Impact tag-team titles. Eric Young was not happy about this. A vignette aired this week featuring Young telling Rhino he needs to cleanse him in the holy waters of change.

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Come To Taylor Wilde’s Rescue

Taylor Wilde had a tough task this week. She faced all 3 members of The Influence, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb (With a K) Konley. Although Wilde got in some offence, she was eventually hit with a Spotlight Kick and pinned. After the match, the 3 Instagram-savvy wrestlers kept up the attack on Wilde until former tag champs Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace made the save.

Su Yung & Kimber Lee Take Brandi Lauren’s Soul

Brandi Lauren was being interviewed in the back when things took a turn. The lighting changed and it became clear that Su Yung and the now somewhat demonic Kimber Lee were going to attack. Gia Miller exclaimed that they needed to get out of there but it was too late. Kimber gave Lauren the mandible claw and took her into a room with Yung to end the segment.

Willie Mack & Rich Swann Beat The Tag Champs

Willie Mack and Rich Swann have likely earned a future shot at the Impact tag team championships after defeating the champs in non-title action this week. After a competitive match, Swann countered Karl Anderson’s Gun Stun into a pinning combination and got the 3-count. The Good Brothers were not good sports about the loss. They attacked Swann and Mack after the match. They tossed Swann into the steel post and gave Mack a Magic Killer before power-bombing him through a table. The Good Brothers stood tall to end the show despite losing the main event.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week:

Tommy Dreamer vs Ace Austin (If Dreamer wins, he’s added to the world title match at Victory Road)

The Influence (Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, & Kaleb with a K) vs Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering

Rohit Raju & Shera vs Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

X-Division Championship

Josh Alexander Open Challenge

Victory Road (September 18th)