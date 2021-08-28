Jade Cargill Comes To Defense Of Red Velvet Following Moonsault Botch

Jade Cargill is sticking up for Red Velvet.

Velvet was seen in action on the Aug. 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. She went one-on-one with Jamie Hayter. Hayter ended up winning the match but Velvet’s performance was panned after she badly missed a standing moonsault.

Jade Cargill took to her Twitter account to respond to a fan who criticized AEW‘s decision to give Red Velvet airtime over her.

Red was/is fine. She can work. Everybody loved her when she was killing it. Shit happens. But clearly you all don’t know wrestling to not see some shit in that go round. SMH. I’m done. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 27, 2021

Cargill has been built up to become a dominant athlete on the AEW roster. She’s gotten off to a red hot start in AEW with a record of 10-0. AEW has also been making Red Velvet look strong with a 2021 record of 24-5. She challenged Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s title in a losing effort.

Cargill was immediately put in a prominent spot on AEW television. She was set for a tag team match with Shaq to take on Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes. Brandi was pulled from the match due to her pregnancy. Cargill and Shaq ended up defeating Cody and Red Velvet.

