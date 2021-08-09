Jake Atlas Comments On Release From WWE

Jake Atlas was one of several names cut from the WWE NXT roster recently. The company has let go over 50 wrestlers thus far in 2021. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE.

“For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way,” Atlas Tweeted.

27 days ? — jakeatlas01@gmail.com — Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) August 9, 2021

Jake Atlas Wrestling Career

The 26-year-old was trained at the by Santino Bros Wrestling and made his pro debut in 2016. Atlas signed to be part of the NXT roster in the fall of 2019 when the NXT brand was debuting on the USA Network. Before then, however, he had appeared on an episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss with Stephanie McMahon.

Atlas wrestled in 9 singles matches on WWE programming in 2021 split between NXT and 205 Live. He posted a 6-3 record in those matches including finishing off his WWE career on a 3 match singles winning streak defeating Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, and Ari Sterling.