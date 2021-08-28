Jim Ross Addresses Report He’s Stepping Down As Full-Time Announcer For AEW

Jim Ross has responded to rumors floating around about his role at commentary for AEW.

Reports have swirled claiming that Ross will be seen far less calling matches and instead will be doing sitdown interviews and other backstage segments. The reports note that “Good Ol’ JR” will call big matches and major events when they occur.

While the rumors have said that this was Ross’ decision, it appears JR himself didn’t get the memo.

SEScoops reached out to Jim Ross on social media, who responded to the rumors.

“It’s news to me…”

Sources tell SEScoops that they hadn’t heard of anything regarding Ross transitioning from a full-time role at commentary.

“I haven’t heard anything about this except for what stories are out there.”

Ross has been on board with AEW since 2019. He has served as the lead play-by-play commentator on Dynamite along with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. He does not provide commentary for AEW’s new show, Rampage. As of late, we’ve seen the Rampage booth filled by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tazz, and Mark Henry.

Earlier this year, Ross responded to speculation regarding possible retirement on his podcast. JR made it clear that he doesn’t plan on slowing down.

“I had my 69th birthday here a while back. I don’t have any desires to slow down. I get asked this all the time, ‘When you going to retire?’ Well, I hate to answer this with a question, but retire and do what?”