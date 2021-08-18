Jim Ross Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

The surprising WWE release of Bray Wyatt is still a topic of discussion among fans. Wrestling veteran and current AEW commentator Jim Ross reacted to the news on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

JR, who worked as the talent relations head for a major part of his WWE career, mentioned how there is politics involved with these things nowadays because of the massive salaries offered to the wrestlers:

“There’s politics nowadays because of the immense salaries, Bray Wyatt gets cut, he’s got to be making north of a million on a downside guarantee and he’s been sitting home. That’s not good management.”

Jim Ross continued by mentioning how the company got rid of a very talented star. He claimed that the former champion wouldn’t have any issues finding work elsewhere:

“I’m not saying the guy should’ve been cut, he should’ve been used if you’re going to pay him that kind of cash. How that happened is a story for another day because I don’t know the details.

I do know they got rid of a very talented kid and I’m sure he won’t have any issues finding work, speaking of Bray Wyatt.”

Bray Wyatt was shockingly released from his WWE contract last month on July 31. He has only made a single tweet since his release, where he posted a picture of a new Fiend mask with a cryptic message.

