John Cena Finds WWE Future Less Stable With Reliance on Older Talent

The return of fans to wrestling was always going to be a big thing for any company. The reaction of a live audience cannot ever be replaced. When John Cena made his return to a WWE ring last month, the pop that he received was unlike anything heard before. A man who divides people’s opinions so strongly had everybody on their feet.

Yes, it was inevitable given the fact that it was the first Raw with fans following Covid. However, John Cena remains a huge name. He is Mr WWE, and love him or hate him, he has served the company well during his tenure. However, Cena is no spring chicken. A fact he is painfully aware of.

“Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. ” John Cena said during a recent USA Today interview with Brian Truitt.

John Cena chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about the "beautifully absurd" "The Suicide Squad" and traveling with the WWE championship belt. pic.twitter.com/FVe2CR6afu — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 4, 2021

Father time catches up with us all. Athlete or not, champion or not. There is nothing we can do about it. The next generation comes along and replaces us. John Cena knows this, and however much he would wish it were different, he accepts it. Talking further with Truitt, he voiced his concerns with WWE’s insistence on running with returning older talent as a means of boosting the company profile.

John Cena Is Set to Main Event Summerslam Against Roman Reigns

John Cena and Goldberg returned the same night to lay down challenges for the WWE’s top two titles at Summerslam. As a performer, there is no denying that Cena is in love with professional wrestling. However, he understands the need for generation replacement. It worries him that WWE’s long-term stability could be rocky should they continue to rely on returning older talent.

“The longer they continue to bet on an ageing prospect, that makes (WWE’s) future a little bit less stable,” he said.

Coming from a WWE stalwart such as John Cena, these comments are not meant as a barb, nor an attack. He is merely a performer, and a fan, talking honestly. Echoing the sentiments of many. There is a host of younger talent ready to step up, but the continued reliance on marquee names from years gone by as a means of negating waning creativity is never a long-term solution.