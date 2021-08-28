John Cena Responds To Batista Declining To Share Screen With Him

John Cena was asked for his reaction about Batista declining to work with him or The Rock in a movie during his recent interview with Esquire. Replying to it, John said that he is sad about it because Batista is a great actor. Though later Cena claimed that he understands the sentiment behind the comment:

“I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters. And really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 percent understand that.”

John Cena doubled down on his comments about Batista saying that he cannot fault the fellow former world champion for wanting to be recognized for his work:

“He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that.”

Batista Doesn’t Want To Work With John Cena Or The Rock

Batista got wrestling fans talking earlier this year when he claimed that he doesn’t want to share the screen with fellow wrestlers turned acting stars John Cena and The Rock. The discussion kicked off when a fan suggested that these three should join forces for a movie but Batista declined the possibility. He clarified his remark explaining that he is a character actor and not just an action star:

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. ????? #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

What did you make of Batista’s comments about sharing screens with Cena or The Rock? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.