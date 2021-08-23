John Cena Says He’s Leaving WWE “For Now” But Vows To Return

Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. Cena was looking to win his 17th World Championship on the show. Early this morning, Cena confirmed on Twitter that he will be taking time away from WWE after the loss but vows to return.

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the WWE Universe allowed me the opportunity to return and perform,” Cena wrote. “Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.”

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at "home" with my "family". The journey takes me away now but I'll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

The Summer of Cena Concludes, Still Advertised For Madison Square Garden Show

SummerSlam completed the “Summer of Cena” WWE advertised following his return to the company. Beginning on July 23rd, Cena appeared on 15 different WWE live events.

He wrestled 14x during the tour. Many of his matches were untelevised dark matches or took place on house shows. He went 13-0 (all tag matches) leading up to his SummerSlam loss to Roman Reigns.

WWE also has Cena advertised for an upcoming house show in New York’s Madison Square Garden next month. Cena will be on a Smackdown-brand house show in the historic venue on September 10th.

“You can see 16-time World Champion John Cena when the blue brand returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, Sept. 10!” a WWE press release reads.

Cena also signed on with an all-star cast for a new spy thriller franchise named “Argyle.” The franchise began filming in Europe this month. It’s not clear what dates Cena will be needed on the shoot.