JoJo Offerman No Longer With WWE

JoJo Offerman, the wife of the recently released Bray Wyatt, is no longer with WWE either. According to a report from PW Insider, Offerman was released from the company approximately 5-6 months ago. She had been with the company since 2013.

The daughter of former MLB player Jose Offerman, JoJo joined WWE following her time on Total Divas. From 2013-15, Offerman was the ring announcer for NXT. In 2015, she began doing ring announcing duties on the main roster as well.

Wyatt and Offerman have two children together. They welcomed their first son, Knash Sixx Rotunda, into the world on May 18, 2019. Their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born on May 28th, 2020.

Did Bray Wyatt Predict His Own Release?

A fan on Twitter recently noted that Wyatt’s last edition of the FireFly FunHouse may have predicted his own release.

“We will always have each other. As a matter of fact, I feel great. I think it’s going to be a brand new start for all of us. A new season, new friends, and a brand new me!” Wyatt says in segment. “I feel reborn! I feel reborn!”

Wyatt responded to this theory in the Tweet below: