Jon Moxley Files Trademarks For Team With Sami Callihan

Jonathan Good, better known to wrestling fans as Jon Moxley, filed some interesting trademarks on August 11th. Moxley filed to trademark the terms “The Switchblades” and “Switchblade Conspiracy” for wrestling purposes.

The terms are former team names used by Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan. Joe Gacy has also been associated with them in the past. In 2010, Moxley and Callihan held the WXW tag-team titles for 310 days. They defended the titles for months in Germany before dropping them to the American Wolves on a show from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Moxley and Callihan are set to team up for the first time in years this October. They will reform the Switchblade Conspiracy on a show for Callihan’s Pro Wrestling Revolver promotion.

?BREAKING?



Signed for 10/30

Tales from the Ring 3@HorizonEventsC1



OVER 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING.



??THE SWITCHBLADES REUNITE??



Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan



TICKET INFO COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/vqGcBeFmxC — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 30, 2021

In 2019, Callihan spoke about his relationship with Moxley on the WINCLY podcast.

“It’s a weird relationship of ‘little brother, big brother’ and it’s always the two of us striving to see who’s better. We’re both weird human beings and messed-up individuals. One day we’re gonna get back in the ring together as grown-ass adults and see who’s better.”

Some thought Moxley may have chosen Sami Callihan as his partner at NJPW Resurgence. Moxley teamed with Yuji Nagata on the show and lost to the Good Brothers, however.