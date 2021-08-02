Josh Alexander: I Beat Kenny Omega 99 Times Out Of 100

X Division Champion Josh Alexander doesn’t know if he’ll ever get to face Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, but if he does, he thinks he beats Omega 99 times out of 100.

SEScoops correspondent Mike Shalik spoke with the Walking Weapon last week about a wide variety of topics, including:

How Impact Wrestling has changed since he joined in 2019

His vision for the X Division, as champion

Injuries in wrestling and how his neck is doing

The feeling in the locker room about outside talent appearing in Impact

A possible Impact x AEW x New Japan super-show

Ambitions to wrestle in Japan

Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Omega?

We also asked Josh Alexander about his recent back encounter with Kenny Omega on Impact TV. He says fans blew up his social media at the prospect of this match, but he doesn’t think Omega would ever agree to fight him. If they did cross paths inside the squared circle, Alexander is convinced he beats the Belt Collector 99 times out of 100.

“I do not think Kenny Omega wants to face me,” he said. “I don’t think he has any intention of ever getting in the ring with me. So I think him chirping and saying his little comments like that, that’s just his way to try to get a rise out of me and everybody else.”

Alexander continued, “It gets people talking and wanting the match. I think my social media blew up more than probably anything ever has before, just in the anticipation for that possibly being a match, so it’s what people want to see. It’s good for business and it’s good for everybody else. I think it’s something that should happen. whether it does or not, not up to me, unfortunately. If that match ever were to happen, I would bet on me 99 times out of 100.”

Check out our full interview with Josh Alexander: