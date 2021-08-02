HomeNewsAEW News

Juventud Guerrera Cuts Promo On Chris Jericho

By Chris Stephens
This week on AEW Dynamite, the 3rd “Labor of Jericho” match will take place. Chris Jericho will face his old rival from WCW, Juventud Guerrera. Ahead of the match, Juvi posted a promo to social media directed at the former AEW World Champion.

“I want to dedicate this match to my mentor and best friend, Eddie Guerrero. So, I want everybody to be there next Wednesday and start chanting the Juice’s name! Juvi Juvi! Let’s get juicy!” he says in the video.

MJF, I got this my friend. Chris Jericho, you took my mask but I will take your soul. Because when the Juice says so, the Juice makes so. And this is the proof, I see you Wednesday!”

AEW Dynamite Preview

The 1st Labor of Jericho saw Jericho face Shawn Spears in a match where chairs were legal for Spears but not for Jericho. Last week, the 2nd Labor of Jericho saw him take on Nick Gage in a deathmatch.

5 matches have been confirmed for the August 4th edition of Dynamite.

  1. Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
  2. TNT Championship
    Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes)
  3. Christian Cage (w/Jungle Boy) vs. The Blade (w/Matt Hardy)
  4. NWA World Women’s Title Eliminator Match
    The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch
  5. 3rd Labor of Jericho
    Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera

