Juventud Guerrera On Tony Khan’s Reaction To Match Against Chris Jericho

As part of the 5 Labors of Jericho, Chris Jericho faced Juventud Guerrera recently on Dynamite. Juvi was a guest of Nick Hausman’s on the Wrestling Inc. podcast recently. During the discussion, Guerrera revealed what Tony Khan said to him backstage at Dynamite.

“He gave me a thumbs up. I went back to the locker room,” Guerrera said. “He was right there at Gorilla position. He got up. He shook my hand. He said, ‘Great match, good match. Thank you very much,’ and before I came out, when I was going from my locker room to the stage, I heard somebody saying, ‘Juvi! Juvi! Juvi!’ I was like, who’s calling me? Then I turn around. It was TK, or Tony Khan, and he was like, ‘Thank you Juvi for being here. It’s a pleasure for me to have you on this show.’ I was in shock.”

“It gave me this good feeling of wow, this is something different. This is not just a major company, this is something that has value. Somebody actually values your work and the years that you’ve put in this business. It was outstanding I just want to say thank you to Tony Khan.”

Juvi is scheduled to face nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) on a show next month.

Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera Head-to-Head History

When Jericho and Juvi faced off on Dynamite recently, it was the 23rd singles match they’ve had against once another. Of the 12 of those matches that have been televised, Jericho holds a 9-3 edge in the series. Another 11 of those matches were on WCW house shows. Jericho won 9 and lost 2 of those matches. In total, Jericho has an 18-5 advantage in singles matches against Juvi.

Jericho would win the 4th Labors of Jericho after defeating Juvi when he defeated Wardlow last week. MJF would defeat Jericho last night in the 5th and final Labor of Jericho.

