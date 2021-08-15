Kenny Omega Defeats Andrade, Retains AAA Megacampeonato Title

The highly-anticipated title match between Kenny Omega and Andrade has wrapped up.

Omega and Andrade did battle inside Arena Ciudad de México in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico. Omega’s AAA Megacampeonato Title was on the line.

Before the match, Konnan and Andrade had a disagreement backstage. Andrade told Konnan that he doesn’t want him in his corner. As a result, Konnan entered Omega’s dressing room with a business proposition that would ensure victory.

Omega ended up making his entrance with Konnan. Andrade stunned the wrestling world when he brought out wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Late in the match, Konnan distracted the referee on the ring apron. Kenny capitalized, bumping the referee into Andrade. He went to hit Andrade with the belt but Flair thwarted this attempt. He and Andrade took turns chopping Omega’s chest. Konnan got in the ring and took a figure-four leglock for his efforts. At the same time, Andrade had his own figure-four on Omega.

Ric Flair takes out Kenny Omega and Konnan at TripleMania pic.twitter.com/o2BORRWETP — SEScoops (@sescoops) August 15, 2021

It wasn’t enough for Andrade, however. Kenny Omega eventually was able to hit Andrade with the belt. He then nailed him with the One-Winged Angel to retain the gold. Omega remains a bit of a belt collector with the win, although he recently lost the Impact Wrestling World Title to Christian Cage.